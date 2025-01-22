Zambia says it’s backing Raila Odinga as the candidate for the position of African Union Commission Chairperson

Zambia says it’s backing Kenya’s veteran politician Raila Odinga (80yrs), as the candidate for the position of African Union Commission Chairperson.



Others in the race are; Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar who are seeking to be elected as AU Commission Chairperson for the 55-member state African Union.





An African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson election will be held in February 2025 to choose the fifth Commission Chair to succeed incumbent Chairperson Moussa Faki.





The African Union Summit 2025 is scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa from February 17 to 18, 2025 which will elect both the Chairperson and Deputy of the Commission.