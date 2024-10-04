ZAMBIA SECURES $458 MILLION GRANT FROM FROM MILLENNIUM CHALLENGE CORPORATION TO BOOST INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.



By pumulo mubita, lusaka



Minister of infrastructure Charles milupi said government has successfully secured a $458 million grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an agency of the United States Government, to support infrastructure development in the country . According to Minister of Infrastructure and House Urban Development, Charles Milupi, the grant will be used to rehabilitate and maintain two major roads: the 222km Chipata-Lundazi-Old Magodi Road and the 116km Landless-Mumbwa Road.



The minister said MCC Board has approved the project, with the signing scheduled to take place next month in Lusaka. This development is a significant boost to Zambia’s infrastructure development and is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s economy.



The Millennium Challenge Corporation is an independent U.S. government development agency working to reduce global poverty through economic growth . Since its founding in 2004, MCC has delivered nearly $17 billion in aid to 47 low-income and lower-middle-income countries across six continents, lifting more than 380 million people out of poverty.



