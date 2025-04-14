ZAMBIA SECURES IT’S FUTURE: ENHANCED SECURITY FOR CRITICAL MINERALS



By Timmy



In a significant move to safeguard Zambia’s economic future, the Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, has emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to protect the country’s critical minerals. This development comes as Zambia continues to attract global attention for its rich mineral resources, which are key drivers of economic growth and sustainable energy solutions.





A Proactive Approach

Mr. Haamaundu’s call for increased security is a proactive step towards ensuring that Zambia’s mineral wealth contributes to the country’s development without leading to instability. By working together with neighboring countries like Tanzania, Zambia aims to create a stable and secure environment for mining activities.



Economic Benefits

The exploitation of critical minerals can bring significant economic benefits to Zambia, including:

– Increased Revenue: Critical minerals can generate substantial revenue for the country, which can be used to fund development projects.

– Job Creation: The mining industry can create employment opportunities for Zambians, contributing to economic growth and stability.

– Technological Advancements: Critical minerals are essential for sustainable energy solutions and technology, positioning Zambia for a potential economic boost.





Collaboration and Partnership

The visit by a delegation from the Tanzania National Defence College highlights the importance of regional cooperation in securing critical minerals. By working together, Zambia and Tanzania can share best practices and expertise to ensure the secure exploitation of their mineral resources.





President Hichilema’s Vision

This development aligns with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for a prosperous and stable Zambia. Under his leadership, the UPND government has prioritized economic growth, good governance, and the well-being of the Zambian people.



