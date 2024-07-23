ZAMBIA SET TO HOST DIGITAL GOVERNMENT AFRICA SUMMIT 2024



Lusaka, Zambia – The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has announced that Zambia will host the Digital Government Africa Summit 2024 from October 2-4. The event aims to discuss the future of digital government in Africa and showcase Zambia’s progress in digital transformation.



According to Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Finance and National Planning, the summit represents a unique opportunity for African countries to share knowledge and experiences in digital transformation.



Zambia has made significant strides in financial inclusion and digital transformation, with a focus on leaving no citizen behind. The country has implemented various initiatives, including the financial inclusion strategy spearheaded by the Bank of Zambia, which has reduced the gender gap in financial literacy.



The National Digital Transformation Strategy 2023-2027 outlines Zambia’s path towards a digital economy, and the country has seen significant growth in mobile money services and digital payments.



The summit will bring together experts and stakeholders to discuss the future of digital government in Africa and how to harness the power of digital technologies to drive economic growth and improve governance.



For more information, follow the Ministry of Finance and National Planning on social media.”