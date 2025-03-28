ZAMBIA SET TO HOST LANDMARK UN TOURISM SUMMIT & EDUCATION SUMMIT



Zambia is stepping onto the global tourism stage in a big way. This April, the country will host two major international events, the 2nd UN Tourism Africa & Americas Summit and the Education Summit, cementing its position as a premier destination for tourism, investment and hospitality education.



The UN Tourism Africa & Americas Summit (CAF-CAM Summit) will take place from 8th to 10th April 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Livingstone under the theme:“Advancing Resilient Tourism through Connectivity, Investment and Skilled Workforce Development.”This high-profile summit will bring together Tourism enthusiasts from Africa and America, senior government officials, international tourism stakeholders, investors and key industry leaders to explore opportunities for enhanced air connectivity, tourism investment, and workforce development.





The event will further build on the success of the inaugural summit held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in October 2024.Speaking to the media today, Honourable Rodney Sikumba, Minister of Tourism, stated:“Hosting this summit in Zambia is a defining moment for our tourism and aviation industries. It reinforces our government’s commitment to leveraging tourism as a driver of economic growth, employment and sustainable development.





This event will inject significant revenue into our local economy, strengthen our global reputation and position Zambia as a leading destination for international conferences, tourism investment and hospitality.”In addition to the CAF-CAM Summit, Zambia will also host the Tourism Education Summit, on the 7th of April which will bring together education stakeholders, policymakers and industry leaders to address skills and knowledge gaps.