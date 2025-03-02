ZAMBIA SHALL REMAIN A PEACEFUL AND UNITED NATION – HH



March 1, 2025



MONZE – President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to unity, democracy, and economic growth.



Speaking during the installation of Ms. Patricia Scotland as a chief headperson in Monze’s Bwengwa area under Chief Hamusonde, Mr. Hichilema praised Ms. Scotland’s leadership as Commonwealth Secretary-General.





Moreover, reflecting on Zambia’s history, President Hichilema emphasized the region’s role in the independence struggle, highlighting how local communities contributed resources to support freedom fighters.





Furthermore, Mr. Hichilema noted that Zambia’s peaceful political transitions have been a defining feature of its democracy, and his government remains committed to maintaining peace, inclusivity, and national development.



He stated, “Zambia has always been a beacon of peace, and we shall continue to uphold unity, democracy, and national progress.”





In addition, he urged Zambians to uphold unity, emphasizing that the country belongs to all its people, regardless of background or ethnicity.



Despite this, and considering her vast responsibilities in managing 56 nations and over two billion people, President Hichilema thanked and acknowledged Ms. Scotland’s sacrifice in sparing time to attend the function.





According to him, this was a sign that Ms. Scotland respects and values African culture and Africa as a whole.



He remarked, “Her presence here today shows her deep respect for our traditions and her commitment to strengthening ties between Africa and the Commonwealth.”





Finally, turning to economic progress, the President stressed the importance of investment and entrepreneurship in driving national growth.





Mr Hichilema also pointed out that his government plans to mobilize resources through strategic partnerships, including engaging Zambia’s alumni network.



