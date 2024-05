Zambia shouldn’t be having power outages; it has small industries – Prof Chirwa

By Philip Chisalu

UK-based Zambian engineer Professor Clive Chirwa says Zambia is not supposed to be experiencing load shedding given that it has minor industries.

And Prof Chirwa says Zesco should be separated into different companies for generation, distribution, transmission, and resale in order to make the firm more efficient.

In an interview recently, Prof

Read more @ Diggers.News