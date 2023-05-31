Zambia sides with Morocco over Western Sahara

Zambia FM: Autonomy Plan is ‘Only Realistic Solution’ for Western Sahara

By Safaa Kasraoui, Morocco World News, Reporter

Rabat – Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kasongo Kakubo has hailed Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as the “only realistic solution” to end the dispute over Western Sahara.

The comment reflects the African country’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its southern provinces.

The top Zambian diplomat made his remarks following a meeting in Rabat with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

Reaffirming his country’s “unwavering support” for Morocco’s position, the Zambian minister also renewed support for the UN-led political process and its exclusive framework to help achieve a realistic and lasting solution to the Sahara dispute.

In addition to pledging to deepen bilateral ties between Lusaka and Rabat, the Moroccan-Zambian joint statement also commended Morocco’s efforts for the development of the African continent.

The joint statement concluded with both countries reaffirming their determination to contribute to the resolution of conflicts in Africa, stressing King Mohammed VI’s continental leadership.

Bourita expressed gratitude for Zambia’s “unconditional support” for its positions within regional and international organizations, noting the country’s “important role” and its “exceptional contribution” to the development of the African continent.

Morocco proposed the autonomy initiative to the UN in 2007. The plan suggests making Western Sahara a semi-autonomous region that remains under Morocco’s sovereignty.

The plan would allow the region’s inhabitants to manage their social, economic, and political affairs, including controlling local political leadership and law enforcement, while Morocco handles defense and diplomacy.

Western Sahara is listed by the United Nations (UN) as a non-decolonized territory.