ZAMBIA, SOUTH AFRICA SET TO CLASH IN BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ FINALS FOR COSAFA CHAMPIONSHIP

By COSAFA Media

The final of the COSAFA U17 Girls’ competition will be staged on Sunday when defending champions Zambia take on South Africa at 14h30.

The latter have never won this competition so will be aiming for their maiden gold medal, while Zambia are seeking back-to-back titles after also lifting the trophy in Maseru.

Zambia squeezed past Malawi on penalties in their semifinal, while South Africa were more comfortable 3-0 winners over Botswana in their knockout clash. Hosts Malawi claimed a third-place finish after trouncing Botswana 9-0 at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, largely due to the performance of Faith Chinzimu who scored a hat-trick.

The Boys’ TotalEnergies U17 AFCON Algeria 2023 | COSAFA Qualifier will also come to a conclusion with both finalists Zambia and South Africa (kickoff 17h30) having already sealed their place at the continental finals next April.

Zambia have been beaten in the final of the last two tournaments, including by South Africa in 2020, so will be desperate to make it third time lucky in Lilongwe.

These have been the two best sides in the competition and so it is a fitting finale, where South African striker Siyabonga Mabena looking to wrap up the Golden Boot by adding to his nine goals. The third-place play-off will be staged earlier in the day when Botswana meet Malawi in the battle for bronze at 11h30.

Both these sides have had excellent tournaments and shown the future of the national team is bright, but would like to walk away with some consolation to show for it.

Both the Boys’ and Girls’ tournaments are being played as part of the Region 5 Games Lilongwe 2022 and both matches will be streamed live on COSAFA.TV and FIFA+.