ZAMBIA-TANZANIA-KENYA POWER INTERCONNECT OR COMING

ZESCO has created a special department to expedite the construction of a new line that will import about 300 Mega Watts of electricity from Tanzania in the next Nine months.

ZESCO Chief Engineer and Project Site Manager MASOKA DAKA says this will significantly reduce load-shedding hours in the country.

Mr. DAKA says the 300 Mega Watts from Tanzania will be imported through a line from Kasama via Nakonde to Tanzania.

He says this is almost half of the current electricity deficit which stands at about 750 Mega Watts.

Mr. DAKA says the special department called the Zambia Tanzania Kenya -ZTK- Interconnection is tasked to set up two lines to the Eastern Power Pool via Tanzania.

He says the project which includes the construction of a line from Kabwe via Pensulo Sub Station in Serenje to Kasama and Nakonde will once fully complete in the next two years, have two lines into Tanzania.

He adds that this will facilitate the importation in excess of about 500 Mega Watts of electricity from Tanzania.

Mr. DAKA said this in Serenje when he led a team of Journalists who toured part of the ZTK project sites.

Tanzania is one of the countries in the region that has excess electricity but Zambia cannot Import from that country due to lack of infrastructure connecting the two countries ZNBC reporter Masauso Mkwayaya revealed