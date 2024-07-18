ZAMBIA TO ATTEND AU MEETING IN GHANA

ON July 21, 2024, Ghana will host the 6thMid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the Regional Mechanisms (RM).

The Meeting will be hosted by President of Ghana, Dr Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.

President Hakainde Hichilema, will be represented at the meeting by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, that Zambia will attend the meeting in her capacity as Chair of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Authority (COMESA).

The statement reads that the Mid-Year Coordination Meeting will bring together the Heads of State and governments who form the Bureau of the AU Assembly, and the eight Heads of State and Government who Chair the eight RECs.

It added that the meeting is expected to assess the status of continental integration, coordinate implementation efforts of the integration process, and to harmonize AU and REC policies.

The statement indicated that prior to the Mid-Year Coordination meeting, Mr Haimbe will attend the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council (Session of Ministers) of the African Union which will be held from 18th to 19th July, 2024.

Mr Haimbe has reiterated Zambia’s commitment to continue working with other countries on the continent to advance the agenda for greater integration, to enable the actualization of the gains of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Minister noted that the meeting will present a major opportunity to fulfill common development aspirations to reduce poverty, promote growth and inclusion for the benefit of the people.

The Mid-year will be hosted under the AU Theme of the Year 2024, “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.”