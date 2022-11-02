Zambia to bid for 2025 AfCON

GOVERNMENT says Zambia will bid for the hosting of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations after Guinea Conakry, who were initially awarded the right to host the showpiece, were removed due to issues with infrastructure and facilities.

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said Zambia is interested in bidding for the continental championship.

Chileshe said in an interview yesterday that Government and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) are already working in the background and the nation will be informed on the progress soon.

“We are very much interested and I can tell you that the ministry and FAZ are already working on something…”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail