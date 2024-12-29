ZAMBIA TO CELEBRATE 33 YEARS AS CHRISTIAN NATION



Tomorrow December 29, 2024 marks 33 years since former President FREDERICK CHILUBA declared Zambia as a Christian nation.





Chairperson of the Organising Committee on the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation, BILLY MFULA has called on Zambians to turn up in numbers for the commemorations tomorrow.





Speaking in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka today, Bishop MFULA said commemorations in Lusaka will be held at the Mulungushi International Conference Center – KK Wing.



He said the commemorations will be held in the 10 provinces.





Bishop MFULA said 33 years of the declaration is a great milestone which denotes full maturity and perfection.





He said the occasion can be used by leaders to seek God on ways to respond to challenges that the country is going through.



