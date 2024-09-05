ZAMBIA TO COMPETE IN THE 47TH WORLDSKILLS COMPETITION IN LYON, FRANCE



Zambia will compete in the 47th WorldSkills Competition, set for September 10 to 15, 2024, in Lyon, France.



✅WorldSkills Competition is the largest global platform for young professionals to showcase and develop their skills, organized biennially under WorldSkills International.



✅The event unites countries to foster economic growth and innovation through vocational training, aiming to inspire and support 100 million young people with skills by 2030.



✅Minister of Science and Technology, Honourable Felix Mutati, will lead a 27-member Zambian delegation, including 11 competitors showcasing skills in 10 categories like information network cabling, bricklaying, carpentry, and more.



✅The competition will feature 1,400 competitors from 70 countries, with 62 skills on display and 1,300 experts, along with 250,000 visitors expected to attend.



✅Hon. Mutati will also participate in the WorldSkills Conference and engage in bilateral meetings to discuss vocational training strategies.



✅Zambia is set to host the next WorldSkills Africa Competition in Livingstone in 2025, an initiative aligned with the African Union’s agenda to advance vocational education and training across the continent.