ZAMBIA TO ERECT ANGOLA’S NETO BUST STATUE

Cabinet at its latest meeting on 22nd August, 2022, a decision was reached to erect a bust statue for the late first republican President Angola, Dr. Agostinho Neto.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Chushi Kasanda, says the decision is aimed at promoting good neighbourliness, cultural exchange and promotion of Pan-African history and diplomacy.

Kasanda explains that the decision follows a request from the Angolan Government, through their Embassy in Zambia, to erect a bust of Neto in Lusaka which was received in September, 2020 by the Ministry of Tourism and is currently at the Lusaka Museum.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also approved the National Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Policy and its Implementation Plan aimed at strengthening the implementation of all vital events in the country.

Kasanda says the policy will result in a well-functioning Civil Registration and Vital Statistics system, which will be an important source of timely and reliable statistics required for monitoring the achievement of aspirations in National Development Plans.

Cabinet also approved, in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal and replace the Plant Pests and Diseases Act Cap. 233 of the Laws of Zambia.

This is in order to bring the legislation in line with recent developments in phytosanitary services, measures and international trade with regards to quarantine of pests.

Kasanda also says that Cabinet approved, in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal and replace the Zambia Development Agency Act No. 11 of 2006 in order to provide for mechanisms to strengthen and promote economic growth.