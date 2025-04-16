ZAMBIA TO ESTABLISH MILITARY MUSEUM TO SHOWCASE COUNTRY’S MILITARY HISTORY



Lusaka-The Ministry of Defence and the National Museums Board are finalizing preparations to establish a military museum in Lusaka.



The Zambia Military Museum will showcase the country’s military history, including its role in various wars and liberation struggles.



According to George Mudenda, Co-Chairman of the Military Museum Development Committee and Director General of the National Museums Board, the museum will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the contributions of the Zambian military.



“Zambia has a lot of military history which is not documented and not appreciated by the public,” he said.



The museum is expected to be located at Buffalo Park in Lusaka’s Chalala area and will promote tourism, attracting visitors from both locally and abroad.



Mr. Mudenda added that the museum will be a center of collection and display of the evolution of the military through the decades, as well as a center of research for those who want to understand certain topics.



Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr. Maambo Haamaundu pledged the Ministry’s support to the establishment of the museum, saying it has the potential to properly record the history of the military with accuracy and precision.



“This idea of the Zambia Military Museum fits well in the Eighth National Development Plan on the aspect of tourism because it is a critical component to boosting the economic recovery,” he said.



The establishment of the Zambia Military Museum is a significant step in preserving the country’s military history and promoting tourism.



It is expected to be a valuable resource for researchers, historians, and the general public.



@THE FALCON