The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is the Chief of Staff of the Army’s annual conference supporting U.S. Army activity in Africa and the African Land Forces Summit

The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a forum for senior leaders from land forces across Africa, the U.S. and other partner nations to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and to encourage cooperation in addressing challenges.

ZAMBIA TO HOST 2024 MLITARY SUMMIT

Zambia has been chosen as the host for the Africa Land Forces Summit 2024 (ALFS24).

US Army Southern Europe Task Force – Africa (SETAF-AF) Commander, Maj Gen Todd Wasmund made the announcement at the conclusion of the Africa Land Forces Summit 2023 (ALFS24) in Abdjan, Cote d’Ivoire, when Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi took over the mantle from his counterpart Chief of Staff of the Ivorian Army Major General Justin Alydem.

The summit, which will be the 12th since its inception will bring together land force commanders from all the African countries to address contemporary security concerns that will help attain sustainability on the continent of Africa, accelerated economic growth in line with the African Union agenda 2063.

And SETAF-AF has observed that Africa faces many security concerns that must be addressed through civil-military partnerships.

Maj Gen Wasmund said with forums like ALFS23, opportunities are greater for Africa to increase her security and stability.

“We are reminded that there are many security challenges here in Africa as they are global majors, but the opportunities to address them at forums like this provide an understanding of how to address them.”

Military chiefs from 35 African nations, the US,Europe and Brazil are in Abidjan to strengthen military partnerships and bolster security through communication, cooperation, and planning.

Statement by

Colonel Martin Kalaluka Luyungu

Army Spokesperson