ZAMBIA TO HOST THE 2024 DIGITAL GOVERNMENT AFRICA SUMMIT (DGA2024)



Today, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu briefed the nation through the media on the 2024 Digital Government Africa Summit. Here are the highlights;



✅ Zambia will host the Digital Government Africa Summit 2024 (DGA2024) from Wednesday 2nd TO Friday 4th OCTOBER 2024 AT CIELA BONANZA RESORT.



✅ The three (3) day summit will among others things, tackle implementation of Digital National Identity Cards, authentication, capacity building and the development of the digital government infrastructure.



✅ The goal of the summit is to foster partnerships and knowledge sharing among government leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to address the challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.



✅ Zambia’s economy is expected to gain through proceeds from hosting this conference noting that participants from other countries will directly inject money into the economy by consuming social services for the days they will be in the country.



✅President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to grace the occasion.



