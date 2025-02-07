ZAMBIA TO HOST THE 51ST AFRICAN REGIONAL LABOUR ADMINISTRATION CENTRE (ARLAC) GOVERNING COUNCIL MEETING.



Highlights from a press briefing held by Minister of Labour and Social Security Hon. Brenda Tambatamba.





✅ Zambia will host the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) Governing Council meeting on the 13th of February, 2025 at Mulungushi International Conference aimed at advancing Labour Administration not only in Zambia but across the continent.





✅ ARLAC presents a unique opportunity for Zambia to reinforce its leadership in advancing labour administration across Africa as well as promote regional collaboration, offering platforms to address cross-border labour issues and harmonize policies.



✅ ARLAC also will enhance capacity of Zambian labour officials, enabling them to engage with international experts and apply innovative solutions to national labour challenges.





✅ The meeting will also boost tourism, support local businesses, and increases Zambia’s global visibility



✅ Government is counting on the media fraternity to amplify the messages and resolutions that will emerge from the discussions, noting that the narrative will shape the future of labour administration in Africa.





✅ Established as an intergovernmental institution in June, 1980, ARLAC provides capacity-building, and technical assistance to member states, employers, workers, and other labour stakeholders.





✅ The meeting will be attended by Ministers responsible for Labour and Employment, from the 18-member countries namely; Botswana, Eswatini, Ethopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.