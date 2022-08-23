ZAMBIA TO HOST U-20 ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE FIRST TIME

By Linosi Victoria

Zambia has been chosen to host the 2023 U-20 African Athletics Championship by the Confederations of African Athletics (CAA).

The competition which will be held between 19th and 23rd April 2023 will attract at least 50 African countries.

This will be the first time Zambia will host the U-20 continental athletics championship.

The selection to host the championship stems from Zambia’s improved performance at the 2022 Senior African Championship where the country reaped four (4) as well as Muzala Samukonga’s gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.