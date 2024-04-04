ZAMBIA TO IMPORT ADDITIONAL POWER FROM MOZAMBIQUE

Zambia and Mozambique have signed an additional 40 mega watts power purchase agreement which will enable Zambia to import 90 mega watts of power.

ZESCO Managing Director VICTOR MAPANI says the power being imported will first be channelled to economic sectors such as mining and agriculture amid the current load shedding.

Mr MAPANI says this will enable the country to support the economy before the power is extended to social sectors.

The ZESCO Chief however told ZNBC NEWS that more negotiations with the Mozambican energy company EDM to increase the importation of power are still ongoing.

And Electricity of Mozambique Chief Executive Officer MARCELINO ALBERTO said the power purchase agreement signed with Zambia is because of the warm relations that the two countries enjoy.

ZNBC