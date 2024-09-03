ZAMBIA TO LODGE FORMAL COMPLAINT TO UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

ZAMBIA TO LODGE FORMAL COMPLAINT TO UNHRC



Government says it will lodge a formal complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Council -UNHRC- on the manner a press release containing allegations of human rights abuses in Zambia was published.



Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA says it was expected that Zambia would respond to the Special Rapporteurs allegations within 60 days, before making the allegations public.



Mr. MWEETWA says this is a standard procedure that has been followed over the years.



He says Government is in possession of correspondence addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from the Special Rapporteurs.



Mr. MWEETWA told ZNBC News that the Zambian Government finds it disturbing that the Special Rapporteurs issued a media statement without following the laid down procedure of an opportunity to clear the statement before being released.