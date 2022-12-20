ZAMBIA TO PHASE OUT USE OF AIRTIME SCRATCH CARDS NEXT YEAR

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Ministry of Technology and Science has in partnership with Global System for Mobile Association of Zambia -GSMAZ- announced a project that will help phase-out the use of airtime scratch cards for the telecommunication sector.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Technology and Science Minister Félix Mutati said the project is part of government’s agenda of driving a digitally led economy to promote the country’s green environment programs.

Mr. Mutati says the importance of phasing out of airtime scratch cards include environmental protection and contribute to the acceleration of financial inclusion through the use of electronic mode of payment.

He says the digital recharge platforms will also make it easier for the Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA-to combat fraud and illicit activities and increase the revenue base through the collection of taxes from mobile network operators.

Earlier, GSMAZ Chairperson Bart Hofker explained that the use of electronic methods is a direct top up which is quicker, safe and easy since the agent will be required to send the top up value directly to the phone and customers will not have to type the twelve digit numbers anymore.

Mr Hofker who is also MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer says the project entails the mobile network operators namely Airtel, MTN and ZAMTEL will begin the phasing out of the airtime scratch cards by second quarter of 2023.

PHOENIX NEWS