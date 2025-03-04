ZAMBIA TO REPORT DRC TO SADC ON THE SECURITY AND SAFETY OF TRUCK DRIVERS



Various government officials, led by Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali, have recommended escalating the security and safety challenges facing truck drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo to SADC through President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr. Tayali highlighted that truck drivers, who travel long distances through treacherous terrains to deliver goods and supplies in the DRC, have been enduring immense hardships in their daily operations.





He has emphasized that their journeys are fraught with obstacles that not only jeopardize their safety but also threaten the efficiency of the supply chain, which is vital to both the Zambian and DRC economies.



Despite several prior engagements, the issues have remained unresolved, prompting the decision to escalate the matter to President Hichilema for further action at the SADC level.





Truck drivers face numerous challenges, including physical assaults, vehicle damage, and attacks where assailants demand money, phones, and other essential items.





There have also been reports of drivers being beaten, shootings, looting of belongings, and random roadblocks where drivers are threatened and forced to pay illegal fees.



Diamond TV