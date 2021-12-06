ZAMBIA TO SPEAK AT DEMOCRACY SUMMIT AT INVITATION OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDDEN – HH

At the invitation of President Joe Biden, we will be speaking at The Summit for Democracy, to be held from 9th – 10th December.

The virtual summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for global leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

At the summit, we will talk about the measures our administration is taking to promote and sustain democracy and fight corruption in Zambia. We will share the processes we have been through for Zambia to have a seventh President in 30 years since the introduction of multi party democracy.

We are grateful for this opportunity to showcase how a young democracy like Zambia became one of the few African countries to undergo a peaceful transition of party and government three times since independence.

God bless Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of Republic of Zambia