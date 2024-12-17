ZAMBIA TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF MORATORIUM AGAINST THE DEATH PENALTY ON 17th DECEMBER, 2024 AT THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Here are the highlights;

✅ With the majority of UN member states voting in favour of the moratorium at the tenth resolution of the moratorium which has gained traction.

✅ The moratorium’s language calls for the death sentence to be temporarily suspended, particularly in nations where it is still legal and included in statutes.

✅ Zambia will vote in favour because President Hakainde Hichilema signed into law the abolition of the death penalty.

✅ Zambia will be represented by Justice Minister, Princess Kasune. She is also expected to deposit Zambia’s instruments for Accession to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.