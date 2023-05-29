ZAMBIA TOPS AFRICA IN FUNDS ALLOCATION TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT

GOVERNANCE and Development Advocates Zambia has paid special tribute to the New Dawn Administration on the development that has taken place in the country.

Executive Director Elias Mulenga says that the country has witnessed adequate resources to all the 156 Constituencies through Constituency Development Fund – CDF.

He also cites the distribution of 156 Toyota Land Cruisers given out for CDF project monitoring countrywide, which he says is a landmark achievement.

He has since called on Zambians to be appreciative to the New Dawn Administration for putting people’s money to good use.

He says the church should be a partner in development and good governance.

