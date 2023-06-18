Zambia under HH’s leadership is the beacon of Peace- Elias Mulenga

RUSSIA, UKRAINE SALUTE ZAMBIA

…. Zambia under HH’s leadership is the beacon of Peace, says Governance and Development Advocates Zambia boss

Press Release 18th June 2023

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia Executive Director Elias Mulenga has observed that it was not an easy task for the African President’s to procure table talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky.

Mr Mulenga says it is proof enough that Zambia under Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership is the beacon of peace.

He said Zambia has been seen worldwide and that for the first time in history Hichilema has presided over the peace to prevent World War 3.

Mr Mulenga further thanked President Hichilema and the other four African President’s who insured that truce was a success and hoped that the Russia Ukraine war comes to an end for possible development and world peace.

For Clarification Governance and Development Advocates Zambia Email [email protected]