Zambia under PF scored many successes – Nakacinda

By Daily Star Reporter

Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has claimed that Zambians know that PF was better in government than UPND currently is.

Nakacinda accused the ruling party of feeding Zambians a narrative that PF contributed to the economic mess that has resulted into the escalated cost of living.

The party MCC argued that Zambia under PF scored many successes.

He boasted that vice President Mutale Nalumango is currently in Indonesia to receive an award on behalf of the Zambians for the good work that PF then did in relations to responding to disasters.

“Zambia under PF scored many successes and we are going to score more successes,” he said.

“I think the Zambian people can tell on their own that the hardships they may be going through compared to their livelihood when PF was in government, there is a clear distinction. And to that effect, they cannot be cheated…..They know that PF was better in government than the new government.”

Nakacinda said it is unfortunate that PF was not given another mandate to implement the programs it had in the pipeline.

“UPND is too arrogant to accept that the Blueprint of the PF is the best to fulfil policies that will yield results immediately to benefit the Zambian people. Job creation, supporting innovation for those who want to do business and process of empowerment for our people,” he said.