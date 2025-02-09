Zambia Unites for the 2025 Ncwala Traditional Ceremony Fundraising Wal

Zambia Unites for the 2025 Ncwala Traditional Ceremony Fundraising Walk.



Lusaka, Zambia 8th February 2025–



The 2025 Ncwala Traditional Ceremony Fundraising Walk has officially commenced, bringing together distinguished guests, government officials, traditional leaders, corporate sponsors and cultural enthusiasts in a spirited show of unity and patriotism.





Held under the theme “Cultural Restoration for National Unity and Peace in Zambia After 60,” this year’s event underscores the importance of cultural preservation in fostering national cohesion, economic development and tourism growth.



The fundraising walk, covering a distance of 5.7 kilometers from Kabwe Roundabout to East Park Shopping Mall, aims to raise funds in support of Amabutho, the revered Ngoni Impis, who play a pivotal role in reenacting the historical traditions of the Ngoni people during the Ncwala Traditional Ceremony.





The Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba emphasized government’s commitment to supporting traditional ceremonies, recognizing their role in promoting tourism, economic empowerment and national development.



“The Ncwala Traditional Ceremony is more than a cultural celebration; it is a powerful symbol of our history, resilience and unity as a nation. Through this fundraising walk, we are taking collective responsibility to ensure its continued success while strengthening our national identity,”he stated.





The Ncwala Traditional Ceremony, one of Zambia’s most significant cultural events, is an annual celebration by the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, marking the first harvest of the year. It is a time of thanksgiving, reflection, and honoring the strength and bravery of their ancestors.





Organized in collaboration with the Ncwala National Organizing Committee, the Ngoni Kingdom through Inkosi YaMakhosi and other key stakeholders, the fundraising walk serves as a rallying call to all Zambians to actively participate in preserving and celebrating their cultural heritage.





As participants walk with pride and purpose, the event highlights the enduring spirit of unity and cultural pride that defines Zambia as a nation.



Issued by:

Nelly Banda

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Tourism

Banda.Nelly@mot.gov.zm