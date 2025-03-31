ZAMBIA UNVEILS CRITICAL MINERALS VISION TO DRIVE GROWTH, JOBS, AND LONG LASTING PROSPERITY





LUSAKA, March 30, 2025 – Zambia launched an ambitious critical minerals vision this weekend – The Zambezi Minute – uniting government and industry in a bold plan to harness global demand, attract investment, and secure widespread prosperity for its people. The announcement comes as the Zambia Statistics Agency (Zamstats) reported 4% GDP growth in 2024—capped by an 8.6% fourth-quarter spike fueled by a recovering agricultural sector.





President Hakainde Hichilema hailed the vision as a cornerstone of Zambia’s future, stating, “Critical minerals are key to our economic future. My job is to secure investment and make sure the benefits reach our people. The vision agreed today will drive growth, create jobs, and help deliver lasting prosperity for Zambians.”





For mining companies, success rests on geology, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, stable fiscal and legislative frameworks, and affordable capital—factors shaped by transparent policies and a predictable geopolitical climate. The government pledges to draw in capital while ensuring fair benefits—jobs, revenue, and sustainability—for its citizens.





The plan hinges on a streamlined regulatory system, with every policy judged by one question: Does it cut risk and boost output? Equitable local content programs will spread prosperity, while logistics upgrades—like revitalized rail and efficient borders—rely on regional teamwork. A transparent cadastre and detailed geological surveys will underpin the effort, inspiring investor trust. “This is about partnership rooted in trust, clarity, and consistency—no surprises,” the President stressed.





Finalised this weekend, Zambia’s unified vision positions the country to lead in the critical minerals era, transforming potential into tangible gains for all.



