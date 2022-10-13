ZAMBIA, USA ARMY TIES STRONG – GEN. ALIBUZWI

Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi, has praised what he describes as strong ties that exist between the Zambia Army and United States of America Army.

Alibuzwi is attending the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Conference being held in Washington DC under the theme ‘Building the Army of 2030’.

Alibuzwi said Zambia Army is grateful for the partnership that it enjoys with the United States Army and stands ready to benefit from best practices from the conference.

He stressed that the theme for this year’s conference resonates with the Zambia Army Commander’s vision of having a professional and efficient Defense Force that meets the aspirations of the people by 2025.

Earlier, Alibuzwi was part of the delegates that attended the official opening of the conference with keynote addresses by the Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth and the President of the Association of the American Army, General Robert B Brown.

The conference has attracted 30,000 delegates and over 650 exhibitors, with the Zambian Army Commander also expected to hold high level engagements with several key military leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary-Press at the Zambia Embassy in Washington DC, USA, Charles Tembo.