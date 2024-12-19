ZAMBIA VOTES FOR TEMPORARY BAN ON THE DEATH PENALTY AT THE UN



December 18, 2024



Zambia has voted in favour of the moratorium on the use of the death penalty at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





The resolution was adopted on December 17, 2024, with 130 member states voting in favour, 32 against, and 22 abstentions.





Zambia voted in favour for the first time since the resolution’s inception in 2007, having abstained in all nine previous votes.





Justice Minister Princess Kasune voted on behalf of Zambia.



Ms. Kasune noted that this alignment between international commitments and domestic legislation demonstrates Zambia’s approach to adopting international human rights standards.





The Minister said it was a good human rights record for Zambia to vote for the moratorium for the first time in its history.