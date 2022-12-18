ZAMBIA VP’s niece-in-law RONALDA NALUMANGO to be ELECTED ANC DEP-SG-2 at the ongoing ANC’s 55th ELECTIVE CONVENTION at NASREC GAUTENG SOUTH AFRICA:

Of course, RONALDA WILLIAMS NALUMNGO has to contend with other CANDIDATES for the newly introduced 7th Position of 2nd DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL, thereby doing away with the previous TOP6 Model and introducing the TOP7 alternative.

Zambia’s UPND and STATE VICE PRESIDENT, MUTALE NALUMNGO’s husband had a late brother, Dr NALUMANGO, who’s 4th born child, VICTOR NALUMANGO, is the husband to RONALDA WILLIAMS NALUMNGO.

There are nervous anxieties at the said ANC CONVENTION, and numerous permutations, or SLATES, are doing the rounds, as to who should win, as the 4,600 DELEGATES ensue with their respective LOBBYING and canvassing.

Below is a possible list of preferred Candidates on the SLATE of one of the factions, represented by an ANC NEC and Gauteng PEC Member, LEBOGANG MAILE:

PROPOSED TOP 7

(previously TOP 6):

1. PRESIDENT

ZWELI MKHIZE

(vs Cyril Ramaphosa)

2. DEPUTY PRESIDENT

PAUL MASHATILE

(vs Ron Lamola & Oscar Mabuyane)

3. NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON

STANLEY MATHABATHA

(vs Gwede Mantashe & D. Masondo)

4. SECRETARY GENERAL

PUMULO MASUALLE

(vs Filkile MBALULA & Mdumi Ntuli)

5. 1st DEPUTY SG

NOMVULA MOKONYANE

(vs Tina Joemat-Peterson)

6. 2nd DEPUTY SG

ROMALDA NALUMANGO

(vs Maropeng Ramokgopa)

7. TREASURER GENERAL

PULE MABE

(vs Mzwa Masina & Benja Chauke)

ELECTIONS will ensue in the Afternoon or evening of Sunday 18th December 2022.