Zambia was a country of thieves, for thieves – Maiko

By Fanny Kalonda

MAIKO Zulu says the arrest of former deputy inspector general of police Charity Katanga shows how the police were turned into criminals by a regime that had no respect for rule of law.



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on Friday arrested Katanga for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at over $2 million and K1.5 million in the bank.



The commission also seized the 10 Higer buses which Katanga allegedly bought at $203,000 each using funds reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Commenting on the matter via his Facebook page, Zulu said Zambia was a country “of thieves, by thieves and for thieves” where honesty had no reward.



“The arrest of the star studded Charity Katanga by the DEC tells you how the Police were turned into criminals by a regime that had no respect for rule of law,” he said. “It was a country of thieves, by thieves and for thieves where honesty had no reward. I was actually surprised at people who were surprised that there was a thief in the former president’s house. The fish was rotten from the head and the rest followed suit. We also know of how systems like the law reforms were being abused to incite laws that would shield them.”



Zulu said professional police officers should not even be suspects in the first place.



“Charity begins at home and Charity was just following the house rules. We are not judging the officer but we are saying professional police officers should not even be suspects in the first place,” said Zulu.