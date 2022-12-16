Zambia, why should our government, our country be used to fight China?- Fred M’membe

Fred M’membe
Zambia, why should our government, our country be used to fight China? Why should our people be drafted into this United States’ anti Chinese Crusade after all that decent, generous, humble, humane people has done for us?
Our country has always pursued a progressive non aligned foreign policy. Our people would certainly refuse to be drawn into this new United States led Cold War Mr Hakainde Hichilema is aiding.
Our people have always had good and dignified relations with successive United States administrations and the American people and not that of puppets.
