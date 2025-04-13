ZAMBIA WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED AND GUIDED BY CHRISTIAN PRINCIPLES AND VALUES – HAKAINDE HICHILEMA



April 12,2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed that Zambia will continue to be governed and guided by Christian principles and values.



Speaking during the launch of the Nsenga Oral New Testament Bible in Chama District, President Hichilema, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to the distribution of Bibles across the nation.



The President underscored the importance of ensuring every citizen has access to the word of God, regardless of location or status.



“The Bible is the foundation of morality and unity in our country,” he said.



He further urged citizens to uphold values of integrity, unity, and compassion as they go about their daily lives.



President Hichilema noted that the oral translation of the Bible will deepen the faith of the Senga people and strengthen Christianity in the region.



Meanwhile, Bible and Literature Translation Association National Chairperson Jones Katete appealed to the government for support in constructing a Bible house in Eastern Province.



Father Katete explained that the oral Bible translation is designed to empower people who cannot read, including the visually impaired and other members of the community.



Special Assistant to the President for Politics, Levy Ngoma, affirmed that President Hichilema leads the country in alignment with biblical teachings.



“President Hichilema’s leadership is rooted in the word of God and his actions reflect that,” he said.



Mr. Ngoma also commended Reverend Jackson Katete for overseeing the successful translation of the Oral Nsenga New Testament Bible.



He encouraged the people of Chama to take pride in having the Bible translated into their native language.



“Let us be united and work together as one people towards our common national goals,” he said.



Addressing the hunger situation in the region, Mr. Ngoma assured the public that no one will die of hunger under President Hichilema’s leadership.



He stated that government efforts are underway to ensure food security in Chama North and other affected areas.



Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Synod Moderator, Ackson Banda, acknowledged President Hichilema’s commitment to the word of God.



He expressed gratitude to the Head of State for embracing and promoting Christian values in governance.



©️THE FALCON NEWS