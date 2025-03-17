ZAMBIA TO HOST LDC FORUM IN APRIL



ZAMBIA will host the third Least Developed Countries Forum on Building Resilience, becoming the first African country to host the LDC Future Forum.



This will be done in collaboration with the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the LDC, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States and the Government of Finland.





Delegates from over fifty countries will convene to collaborate on innovative solutions and strategies to enhance resilience in LDCs.





Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Public Relations Eva Chanda says the forum will be held from April 1st to 3rd 2025 in Lusaka.



ZNBC