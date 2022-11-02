ZAMBIA WILL NOT EXPERIENCE LOAD SHEDDING DESPITE RECORD LOW WATER LEVELS AT KARIBA DAM

By Michael Kaluba

Power utility ZESCO Limited says there will be no load shedding in Zambia on account of the record low water levels at the Kariba Dam due to the country’s already existing generation capacity that can provide consistent power to customers.

Last week, the Zambezi River Authority disclosed that water levels at the Kariba Dam are plunging to record-low levels at 10.9 percent usable water last week, compared to 34.1 percent a year ago, depicting a threat to hydro-electricity production for Zambia and Zimbabwe, statistics that prompted Energy Expert Boniface Zulu to project an imminent but minimal load-shedding.

But speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition-ZIMEC in Kitwe, ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson N`cube tells Phoenix News that the power utility is not panicking about the situation because the country no longer relies on Kariba dam alone and has the cushion of the 750 mw Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station that will be fully operational at the end of this month.

And Mr. N’cube says Zambia needs a multi-pronged approach towards the much-fancied sustainable energy mix arguing that while solar is a good renewable energy, estimates show that every 1 mw of solar power requires about 1 hectare of land, which kills enough trees thereby affecting the rain cycle and subsequently water levels in rivers and dams.

Meanwhile, Mr. N’cube has declared that the power utility is ready to handle the anticipated higher power needs of the country resulting from the envisaged 3 million tons annual copper production.

