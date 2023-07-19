ZAMBIA WOMEN SET TO FACE MALI IN 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES QUALIFIERS

Do you see copper Queens returning to the olympics ?

The sole African representative at the 2020 Olympics, the Zambia Women’s National Team, have set their sights on returning to the Olympic stage in 2024. The Copper Queens will face Mali in the second round of the Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in October.

Mali advanced to the second round after a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win over Burkina Faso. Mali won the first leg 1-0, but Burkina Faso won the second leg 2-1 in normal time. However, Mali scored a late goal in extra time to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Zambia will be a tough test for Mali. The Copper Queens are currently in New Zealand ahead of their debut at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The winner of the Zambia-Mali tie will face either Ghana or Benin in the third round of qualifiers. The third round is the penultimate round before booking a slot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.