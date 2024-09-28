ZAMBIAN ADVOCACY GROUP CONDEMNS CONSTITUTIONAL MANIPULATION



GOVERNANCE and Development Advocates Zambia has raised concerns over attempts to exploit loopholes in the Constitution for personal gain.



The group’s spokesperson, Elias Mulenga, cautioned individuals who are using legal technicalities to mislead the public, urging them to stop undermining the Presidency and the Constitution.



Mr. Mulenga highlighted the upcoming Electoral Reforms Technical Committee, established by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, as the appropriate platform for addressing constitutional matters, including Article 52 clause 6.



He called on citizens to remain calm and trust the reform process, which will include public submissions, rather than allowing self-serving interests to manipulate the Constitution for financial gain.



RFM