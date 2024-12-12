ZAMBIAN AMBASSADOR URGES COMPLIANCE WITH ETHIOPIAN IMMIGRATION PROCEDURES



Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Rose Kashembe Sakala, has urged Zambians traveling to that country to comply with the Ethiopian Government’s immigration procedures to avoid any inconvenience at the port of entry.



Sakala, who also serves as Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, has expressed concern over the increasing number of Zambian travelers facing difficulties at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia due to a lack of proper entry visas.



She emphasized that all Zambian nationals traveling to Ethiopia must apply for a visa online at least three working days before departure and ensure they receive approval before travel.



Sakala noted that the Ethiopian Government no longer issues visas on arrival and stressed the importance of securing an approved visa before embarking on the journey.



The Ambassador advised travelers with further inquiries to contact the Embassy via email at Comms.Addis@grz.gov.zm or visit the official Zambia Embassy Facebook page, Zambia Embassy in Ethiopia, for more information.