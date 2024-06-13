ZAMBIAN ARMY CONFIRMS LATE MAJOR AIDIN, WHO DIED IN PLANE CRASH WITH MALAWI VEEP, WAS A KAMWALA STUDENT

Commander Zambia Army, Lt Gen Sitali Denis Alibuzwi, Officers, Soldiers Civilian Staff and Families of Zambia Army wish to express profound and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Major Wales Jordan Aidin who was part of the people that died in the Malawi plane crash.

Late Major Aidin from the Malawi Defence Force, was an allied student at the Kamwala, Zambia Defence Services Command and Staff College during course 25 of 2023.

Rest in Peace Gallant Officer