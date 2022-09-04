ZAMBIAN BATTALION RETURNS FROM WAR RAVAGED CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

The Zambian Battalion -ZAMBATT- that was deployed to the Central African Republic -CAR- under the United Nations peace keeping programme, has returned home.

Zambia Army Commander, Sitali Alibuzwi has expressed happiness with the manner in which the officers under the ZAMBATT-7 conducted themselves in CAR under the UN’s mandate to protect civilians.

Addressing the officers, Colonel Staff, Colonel Liyungu Akushanga, who represented the Army Commander said he is impressed with the operations.

And ZAMBATT-7 Commander. Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Mwanahing’ombe, expressed happiness that his battalion managed to uphold its mandate of protecting civilians especially women.

Mwanahing’ombe stated that the troops performed extremely well under difficult conditions.

One hundred and seventy two troops under ZAMBATT – 7 arrived Friday night while another 172 under ZAMBATT-8 have left for CAR.

Staff Sergeant Christine Nseluka from the ZAMBATT-8 said her battalion is ready to go and fulfill its primary mandate of protecting civilians.