CABINET TAKES MARRIAGE AGE TO 19

The Zambian Cabinet has agreed to move the age for one to marry from 16 to 19.

The decision to amend the law has since been taken to Parliament.

According to ZNBC the publication and introduction of this law is contained in Marriage Amendment Bill of 2023.

Makozo Chikote the Acting Chief Government Spokesperson says there is need to amend the Marriage Act in order to align it with the provisions of the Constitution and the Children’s Code Act of 2022.

Zambia faces a challenge of early marriages and early pregnancies.

Picture not connected to the story. Credit Zambia Reports Facebook page.