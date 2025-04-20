Zambian catholic priest in Rome welcomes government’s reconciliatory stance with the catholic church!



A Catholic priest based in Rome, Italy has hailed government’s reconcialitory stance with the Catholic church.



Fr. Martin Mwango, has expressed support for the recent reconciliatory efforts emanating from the meeting held between Minister of Information and Media, Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa and Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata.



Mr Mweetwa who is also Chief Government Spokesperson disclosed that he has reconciled with Bishop Msipu and called on the church to pray for politicians ahead of next year’s general elections.



In an interview, Fr. Mwango has however emphasized that such initiatives should not remain limited to individuals but should encompass the entire government.



Fr. Mwango stressed the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the Catholic Church and the government, emphasizing their shared mission to serve the people.



He urged against any form of antagonism, advocating instead for collaboration for the collective benefit of society.



Regarding the release of former Minister of Defence, Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), from prison on medical grounds, Fr. Mwango welcomed the decision, viewing it as a compassionate gesture towards vulnerable members of society.



He called upon stakeholders not to politicize Mr. Mwamba’s release but to view it as an opportunity to promote unity and understanding between government and citizens.



Fr. Mwango’s says the two developments are timely especially during this time when the world is celebrating Easter, which is a time for true reconcialition and compassion amongst people from all walks of life.



He said the Easter period should therefore used to promote unity love and forgiveness which should translate in national peace and unity.