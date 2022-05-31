Zambian coach suspended by Malawian football club

MALAWI Super League side Silver Strikers Football Club has suspended its Zambian head coach Dan Kabwe for the club’s poor performance.

According to a media statement issued by the Lilongwe-based club, Kabwe proceeds on an indefinite suspension, as the football club investigates the team’s poor performance in this year’s season.

The club has since appointed a taskforce to

investigate all issues surrounding the uninspiring performance of the team.

Silver Strikers has further appointed Macdonald Yobe as acting head coach until a final decision is made.

Kabwe, who is Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZaFCA) president, joined Silver Strikers FC in January 2020.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba