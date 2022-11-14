ZAMBIAN DIES FIGHTING FOR UKRAINE

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

In a war which has divided diplomatic thinking, a 23 year old Zambian has died at the battlefront of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Few months ago, Zambian students set out a safe our souls SOS and a flight was booked through WARSAW and they were airlifted.

Weeks later, it was discovered that they left Zambia to write their examinations.

Now it is the battlefield claiming a Zambian.

Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo has announced that the body of Lemekhani Nyirenda has been transported to the Russian Border Town of Rostov in readiness of repatriation.

Mr. Kakubo says at the time of Mr. Nyirenda’s demise, he was pursuing Nuclear Engineering at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPH) in the Russian Federation.

He says government is yet to establish the circumstances in which Mr. Nyirenda found himself in the battlefield.

Mr. Kakubo has advised parents to desist from sending their children to Russia or Ukraine because the war between the two countries is ongoing.