By DOROTHY CHISI

WHILE rescue efforts are ongoing at a flooded mine on the outskirts of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, reports indicate that a Zambian who was among six other trapped miners is dead.

Sunday Times sources said though the identity of the miner was known it would only be released after his family or next of kin was informed.

The request for that though rescue efforts had continued, authorities have known for a few days that there are no survivors.

The source said authorities in Burkina Faso had requested that the family of the miner be informed so they could prepare to travel to the West African country to deal with formalities and possible repatriations of remains if the retrieval efforts are successful.- Sunday Times