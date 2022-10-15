ZAMBIAN DRAUGHTS TEAM DENIED ENTRY INTO GEORGIA

The Zambia Draughts National team has been denied entry into Georgia and send back to Zambia at Tbilisi Airport Georgia.

This is despite producing all documents which included visas and International Draughts Federation IDF invitation letters needed for entry.

The Georgian immigration officers say the Georgian Draughts Federation did not inform them of the team’s coming.

The team which consisted of five male players and two female player has since been divided into two groups.

The first group has started coming back to Zambia and will arrive on Saturday while the second group will start off from Zambia on Saturday 15th October, 2022 and is likely to arrive back in Zambia on Sunday 16th October 2022.

The team went to Georgia for the World Draughts Championship being held in that country.

CREDIT: Victoria Linosi